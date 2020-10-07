106 more police personnel recover from COVID-19

Additional COVID-19 death pushes death toll to 19

(Eagle News)–Over 100 more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19, the Philippine National Police said.

With the additional 106 recoveries, the PNP said the total rose to 5,344 as of Wednesday night.

Forty-three additional COVID-19 cases, however, pushed the total to 6,270.

Of these, 907 were active.

One more death pushed the death toll to 19.

The Makati Medical Center and the PNP earlier signed an agreement to ensure the health of police personnel, who are among the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

PNP Chief Camilo Cascolan said police on duty during the modified enhanced community quarantine and enhanced community quarantine are entitled to COVID-19 hazard pay.