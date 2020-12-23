104 more Filipinos abroad recover from COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Over 100 more Filipinos abroad have recovered from COVID-19.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said the additional 104 recoveries pushed the COVID-19 recovery total among overseas Filipinos to 8333.

Eighty-one more cases, however, also pushed the COVID-19 total to 12820.

Twenty-four more fatalities led to an increase in the COVID-19 death toll among Filipinos overseas, now at 911.

“The reported increase is due to late reports due to privacy concerns in Europe and the Middle East,” the DFA said.

It added the recent figures represent the final figures after the delisting of previously confirmed new cases, new fatalities, and new recoveries in two countries in Europe due to clerical error.

The Middle East and Africa still have the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths among Filipinos abroad, with 7654, 4674, and 578, respectively.

The Americas region has the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, with 781 and 525, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region still has the lowest COVID-19 deaths, at 21.

“The DFA, together with its Foreign Service Posts, remains fully committed to monitoring and assisting our nationals abroad amidst this ongoing battle against the COVID-19 pandemic,” the DFA said.