10 police officials get new posts in PNP reorganization

(Eagle News) — Ten police officials have been designated to new posts amid a Philippine National Police reorganization.

The PNP said the following have been assigned to the following posts, after PNP Chief Police General Rodolfo Azurin Jr. approved the reorganization:

Police Major General Oliver Alilis Enmodias – Director for Research and Development

Police Brigadier General Sidney Sultan Hernia – Director, PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group;

Police Brigadier General Mafelino Aspero Bazar – Acting Deputy Commander, Area Police Command, Northern Luzon

Police Brigadier General Alden Bacarra Delvo – Regional Director, Police Regional Office 11;

Police Brigadier General Benjamin Habitan Silo Jr. – Acting Director, Civil Security Group;

Police Brigadier General David Kang-Owan Peredo Jr. – Regional Director, Police Regional Office Cordillera;

Police Brigadier General Jerry Fornaleza Bearis – Director, Aviation Security Group;

Police Brigadier General Anthony Abellada Aberin – Regional Director, Police Regional Office 7;

Police Brigadier General Joel Bargamento Doria – Regional Director, Police Regional Office MIMAROPA;

Police Coloner Romeo Juan Macapaz – Acting Director, Intelligence Group

The PNP said the reorganization was prompted by the retirement of several senior police officials.

“I am confident that these senior officials will do their best to accomplish the mandated task in their respective AOR,” Azurin said.