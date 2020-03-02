10 of 13 monitored Filipino repatriates from Japan test negative for COVID-19

(Eagle News)–Ten of the 13 Filipino repatriates from the Diamond Princess who were being monitored for respiratory disease symptoms have tested negative for the virus.

Health Assistant Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the Department of Health was awaiting the results of the three other Filipinos.

Over 400–or 445–Filipinos were repatriated from the Japan cruise ship, including Department of Foreign Affairs and Health officials.

The Filipino repatriates remain quarantined in the New Clark City in Tarlac.

This was even if the repatriates completed their quarantine on board the Diamond Princess.

The quarantine was imposed after a passenger who disembarked and joined a bus tour in Kyushu tested positive for the virus.

The Philippines has so far confirmed three COVID-19 cases.