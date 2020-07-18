10 members of Senator Gordon’s staff test positive for COVID-19

Senator, his wife, 2 members of household staff test negative for virus

(Eagle News)–Senator Richard Gordon and his wife have gone on quarantine after ten of the senator’s immediate staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Gordon said the “self-imposed isolation” at home was really to “ensure the safety and well-being of anyone with whom we will interact in the future” as he and his wife Kate, including two of their household staff, actually tested negative for the virus.

He said as for his ten staff members who tested positive based on tests regularly conducted among Philippine Red Cross staff and volunteers, all of them are already in quarantine.

Contact tracing has also been initiated to “identify all those individuals who may have been exposed to these individuals and take appropriate measures moving forward.”

“We urge the public to continue to practice the strictest health measures, specifically staying home, unless there is a compelling task to be accomplished outside, wearing a mask, washing hands frequently, and social distancing,” he said.

He also expressed hope for the recovery of “all our countrymen who are afflicted with the virus and the safety and protection of all Filipinos.”

Of the senators, Senators Juan Miguel Zubiri, Sonny Angara and Koko Pimentel tested positive for COVID-19.

The three have since recovered.