1 year-and-6-month old baby boy, youngest Filipino COVID-19 patient in UAE, recovers: DFA

(Eagle News) – A one-year-and-six-month old baby boy has become the youngest Filipino COVID-19 survivor in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) announced on Thursday, May 7.

In a statement, the DFA said that Baby Zaine tested negative for COVID-19 three weeks after both he and his mother were informed that they were COVID-19 positive and started treatment.

“The Philippine Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Hjayceelyn M. Quintana expressed happiness over the negative test result for COVID-19 of a Filipino, one-year-and-six-month old baby Zaine, three weeks after both he and his mother were informed that they were COVID-19-positive and started treatment,” the DFA said in a statement.

“This makes Zaine the youngest Filipino COVID-19 survivor in the UAE, based on information received by the Embassy,” the DFA statement said.

According to the DFA, baby Zaine, born three months premature in October 2018, did not exhibit any symptoms of the coronavirus “but tested positive seven times by the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA).”

His mother, on the other hand, experienced very mild symptoms during isolation.

The Philippine Ambassador to the UAE urged all Filipinos on the UAE to remain vigilant in exercising COVID-19 precautions, even as mobility restrictions start to ease in the country.

Eagle News Service