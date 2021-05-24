1 of 4 MV Athens Bridge crew members who tested positive for COVID-19 India variant dies

(Eagle News) — One of the seafarers of MV Athens Bridge who tested positive for the COVID-19 variant first detected in India has died.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the seafarer—who had been staying in Paranaque–died last week.

The other three patients with the same B.1.617 variant are recovering.

No other details were made available.

The MV Athens Bridge–which had come from India—was allowed to dock in Manila early May despite a travel ban on travelers from that country following reports of the B.1.617 variant.

The Philippine Coast Guard had sought the clearance after a request from the vessel’s captain for a medical evacuation of two crew members who needed urgent medical care.

The vessel, at that time, was located 12 nautical miles west of Corregidor Island.

The DOH later said more individuals aboard the ship tested positive for the variant.