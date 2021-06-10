1 million more Sinovac doses arrive in PHL

(Eagle News) — One million more vaccine doses of Sinovac’s CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccine arrived in the country today, June 10.

The additional doses, which arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport past 7 a.m., bring the Philippines’ total vaccine vaccine supply to 10.3 million doses.

Also today, the Philippines is expecting the arrival of 2.2 million Pfizer doses from the COVAX facility.

The Philippines’ COVID-19 vaccination is ongoing, with the ceremonial inoculation of members of the A4 category, or economic frontliners, starting on Monday.

The Department of Health has told local government units to prioritize, as much as possible, workers aged 40 to 59.

The inoculation of members of the A1 to A3 categories, or medical workers, senior citizens, and persons with comorbidities, is still ongoing.