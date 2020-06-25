1 cop killed, three others hurt in clash with NPA rebels in Albay

(Eagle News) — One policeman was killed while three others were hurt in a clash with New People’s Army rebels in Albay, the Philippine National Police said on Thursday, June 25.

A report from the Police Regional Office 5 identified the deceased as Patrolman Emerson Belmonte, a member of the 1st Albay Provincial Mobile Force Company; and those hurt as PCpl Marlon Beltran, Pat Roy Resurrection and Pat John Mark Paz.

The report said the policemen were conducting a “major internal security operation” in Barangay San Isidro, Jovellar when NPA rebels ambushed them, leading to a firefight that lasted for 15 minutes.

Hot pursuit operations are ongoing.

PNP Chief Police General Archie Gamboa condoled with the family of Belmonte, whom he assured would receive all PNP benefits—P250,000 from the President’s Social Fund; between P141,000.00 up to P181,000 as Special Financial Assistance (SFA) from the PNP; burial benefits worth P50,000; and P200,000 gratuity from the National Police Commission.

He also instructed PRO 5 Regional Director, Police Brigadier General Anthony Alcañeses to extend any financial and medical assistance to the three wounded policemen for their fast recovery.

“We honor the service of PNP’s modern-day heroes by ensuring that their families are taken care of,” Gamboa said.