Zambales, other areas under thunderstorm advisory

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been hoisted over Zambales and other areas.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are expected over the province.

Thesw conditions are already being experienced in Carranglan, Cuyapo, Lupao, San Jose, Munoz, Talugtug, Santo Domingo in Nueva Ecija; and in SanJose and Mayantoc in Tarlac.

PAGASA said these conditions may persist within two hours.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.