Yellow rainfall warning raised over parts of PHL

(Eagle News)–A yellow rainfall warning has been raised over parts of the country.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said flooding in flood-prone areas in San Narciso, San Marcelino, San Antonio, Castillejos, Subic, Olongapo in Zambales, and in Bataan is expected as the southwest monsoon continues to bring rains.

Meanwhile, light to moderate with occasional heavy rains are affecting Metro Manila, Bulacan, Pampanga, Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon, and the rest of Zambales.

No tropical cyclone wind signal is in place even as Tropical Storm “Enteng” moves northward.

PAGASA said “Enteng” will remain far from the Philippine landmass and is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility this afternoon.