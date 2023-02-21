Westlife Live in Manila: Unforgettable Memories and Timeless Hits

Irish boyband Westlife wowed their Filipino fans in their highly-anticipated concert held last night at the Araneta Coliseum in Manila. The group, composed of Shane Filan, Mark Feehily, Kian Egan, and Nicky Byrne, performed a two-hour set that included their classic hits and some new songs from their latest album.

They made their entrance singing “Starlight” from their Wild Dreams album. Followed by their hit songs “Uptown Girl” , “When you’re looking like that”, “Fool Again”, “If I Let you Go”, “My Love” and “Swear it Again”. They also delighted the crowd with a medley of their cover songs: Mamma Mia / Gimme Gimme Gimme / Money Money Money / I Have a Dream / Dancing Queen / Waterloo / Thank You For The Music.



Markus “Mark” Feehily, one of the two lead vocalists, after recovering from pneumonia, had made a triumphant return to the stage. Fans were thrilled to see the singer back in action, as he belted out some of Westlife’s biggest hits with his trademark passion and energy.



Meanwhile, some lucky fans in their wedding dress managed to grab the boys’ attention and were invited on stage.



Westlife is an Irish pop boyband that had achieved significant commercial success and has won numerous awards throughout their career. They has sold over 55 million records worldwide, making them one of the best-selling boybands of all time.

Throughout the concert, the members of Westlife showed off their impressive vocals and harmonies, and engaged with the audience, expressing their gratitude and appreciation for their fans in the Philippines. Fans responded enthusiastically, singing along to every song and waving their light sticks in unison.

Overall, Day 1 concert was a resounding success, with fans leaving the arena thrilled and satisfied with the experience. The last day of their Manila concert will be happening tonight on the same venue.