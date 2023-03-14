Harry Styles takes the stage tonight for “Love on Tour” concert

British singer and former member of One Direction Harry Styles is set to perform at the Philippine Arena for his “Love on Tour” concert tonight.

After One Direction went on hiatus in 2016, Styles pursued a solo career, releasing his debut album “Harry Styles” in 2017. The album was a critical and commercial success, featuring the hit singles “Sign of the Times” and “Kiwi.” His second album “Fine Line” was released in 2019 and also received critical acclaim, with hit singles like “Watermelon Sugar” and “Adore You.”

Harry Styles’ “Harry’s House” recently won the Album of the Year award at the Grammy Awards 2023. Styles also has won three Billboard Music Awards, including Top New Artist in 2018, and Top Rock Album for “Fine Line” in 2021.