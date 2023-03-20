Blackpink set to take over the World’s largest indoor Arena with highly anticipated Concert this Weekend

Blackpink is set to return to the Philippines for a two-night concert at the Philippine Arena this weekend, March 25 and 26, 2023.

The all-female K-pop group composed of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa will perform in the world’s largest indoor arena as part of their “Born Pink” world tour.

Fans can expect an energetic performance from Blackpink as they take over the Philippine concert stage once again.

The tickets for the concert have been selling fast, and due to popular demand, more tickets will be added.

Blackpink is a popular South Korean girl group that debuted in 2016.

Blackpink has released hit songs such as “Kill This Love,” “How You Like That,” and “DDU-DU DDU-DU.” They have broken several records on YouTube, including the most-viewed music video in 24 hours and the most-subscribed music group channel. Blackpink has collaborated with several international artists, including Lady Gaga and Selena Gomez.

They have performed at Coachella and embarked on successful world tours. The group has landed high-profile brand endorsements, including with luxury brands such as Chanel and Dior.