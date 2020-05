In this weather photo taken by Eagle News Service correspondent Cesar Sotto in Ormoc, Leyte, partly cloudy skies can be seen with fairly good weather as of 6:18 a.m, Wednesday, May 13, as Tropical Storm “Ambo” approaches Eastern Visayas region.

At 3 a.m. today, Wednesday, May 13, the center of Tropical Storm “AMBO” {VONGFONG} was estimated based on all available data at 385 km East of Guiuan, Eastern Samar or 410 km East of Borongan City, Eastern Samar (11.6 °N, 129.2 °E).