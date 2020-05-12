Weather in photo: Cloudy skies in Motiong, Samar as of 7 a.m., May 13, 2020

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies can be seen in Motiong, Samar in the Eastern Visayas region in the Philippines at around 7 a.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

At 4 a.m. today, the center of Tropical Storm “AMBO” was estimated based on all available data at 410 kilometers East of Borongan City, Eastern Samar (11.7 °N, 129.2 °E )

The country’s weather bureau, PAGASA, said scattered light to moderate with at times heavy rainshowers during thunderstorms are expected today, May 13, over Eastern Visayas as storm Ambo approaches the region.

(Eagle News Service)