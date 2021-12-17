WATCH: Supertyphoon Odette as it batters Palawan where it made its 9th landfall

Odette expected to exit PAR by Saturday, Dec. 18

(Eagle News) — Northern Palawan bore the brunt of Supertyphoon Odette (international name Rai) which made its ninth landfall in the town of Roxas on Friday afternoon, December 17.

With maximum sustained winds of 150 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 205 km/h, Odette made landfall over Roxas, Palawan at 3:10 p.m. on Friday.

Even before it made landfall, Odette had already slightly weakened, PAGASA said. Before this, Odette was packing winds of up to 215 km/hr.

PAGASA said heavy to torrential rains would be felt over Palawan including Calamian, Cuyo, and Cagayancillo Islands.

According to PAGASA’s 5 p.m. advisory, the eye of Typhoon “ODETTE” was located based on all available data over the coastal waters of San Vicente, Palawan(10.5°N, 119.2°E) as of 4 p.m., Friday, Dec. 17.

“ODETTE” is forecast to pass in the vicinity of Kalayaan Islands tomorrow, Saturday, Dec. 18, PAGASA said.

The typhoon is also expected to exit the country by tomorrow afternoon at the latest, according to PAGASA’s 5 p.m. bulletin.

“While over the West Philippine sea, the typhoon is forecast to move west northwestward and may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility tomorrow morning or early afternoon,” PAGASA said.

Forecasters said that Odette would likely re-intensify once it emerges over the West Philippine Sea.

In the video above, Odette’s fury is evident as it battered Taytay, Palawan around 3 p.m., Friday, Dec. 17.

Northern Palawan was placed under signal no. 3 early Friday by PAGASA. As of PAGASA’s 2 p.m. weather bulletin, signal no. 3 was hoisted over the northern portion of Palawan (El Nido, Taytay, Araceli, Dumaran, Roxas, San Vicente, Puerto Princesa City) including Cagayancillo and Cuyo Islands.)

In its 5 p.m. update, these areas in northern Palawan are under signal no. 3: El Nido, Taytay, Araceli, Dumaran, Roxas, San Vicente, Puerto Princesa City

But PAGASA said that Odette would further weaken beginning Sunday, Dec. 19 as the typhoon “becomes exposed to increasing vertical wind shear and the surge of the Northeast Monsoon.”

-More landfalls than supertyphoon Yolanda-

Odette has made more landfalls than supertyphoon Yolanda (Haiyan). It is also comparable to Yolanda in strength with gusts of up to 240 kilometers per hour when it first made landfall in Siargao, Surigao del Norte at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16.

At the end of the day, Odette had made a total of seven landfalls. Its eighth landfall occured at 12 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, in Negros Oriental. The ninth landfall occured in Palawan at 3:10 p.m. on Friday.

(Eagle News Service)