Number of Filipinos affected by magnitude 7 Luzon quake rises to over half a million – NDRRMC

Affected persons reach 513,330 as aftershocks continue; quake death toll still at 11

(Eagle News) – More than half a million people were affected by the July 27 magnitude 7 quake that hit Northern Luzon after the Philippine disaster agency reported an increasing number of people impacted by the tremor.

The deaths from the tremor have also risen to 11, while those injured reached 615 as of the latest report from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on August 11.

This came about as strong aftershocks continued to rock Abra, more than two weeks after the strong quake that was felt in nearby regions.

The NDRRMC said that the number of affected people has gone up to 513,330 on August 10.

In the NDRRMC’s situational report on August 7, the number of affected people already breached 500,000 (502,462)

-Number of injured rises to 615-

The number of injured people has also risen this week to more than 600. It reached 615 on August 10.

Last week, the number of injured was still below 600. On Sunday, August 7, the figures stood at 574.

The number of affected families had also risen to 140,617 from Regions 1, 2 and the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR).

The number of damaged houses reached 35,798.

On Thursday, August 11, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) reported a 3.8 magnitude tremor that had its epicenter 005 km S 12° W of Peñarrubia (Abra). The quake rocked the area at 12:07 p.m.

PHIVOLCS said that this is still an aftershock of the magnitude 7 quake two weeks ago.

The NDRRMC said that there are still 57,022 displaced persons, but most of them opted to stay outside the nine evacuation centers in the affected regions.

(Eagle News Service)