In photos: Historic Heritage Village in Vigan not spared by strong PHL quake

A car is buried under the rubble in Vigan, Ilocos Sur as the effects of the magnitude 7 quake that struck Abra were also visible and felt in this nearby province. (Eagle News Service)
Debris along the road as a structure collapses in Vigan, Ilocos Sur (Photo by Daneila Agam, Eagle News Service correspondent in Ilocos Sur/Eagle News Service)
The service vehicle of a hotel in Vigan, Ilocos Sur is buried under the rubble after an old house at the Heritage Village along Liberation Boulevard in Vigan, Ilocos Sur collapsed due to the magnitude 7 strong quake the struck Abra on Wednesday morning, July 27, 2022 (Photo by Daniela Agam, Eagle News Service correspondent in Ilocos Sur/ Eagle News Service)
The service vehicle of a hotel in Vigan, Ilocos Sur is buried under the rubble after an old house at the Heritage Village along Liberation Boulevard in Vigan, Ilocos Sur collapsed due to the magnitude 7 strong quake the struck Abra on Wednesday morning, July 27, 2022 (Photo by Daniela Agam, Eagle News Service correspondent in Ilocos Sur/ Eagle News Service)

 

