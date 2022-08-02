INC heeds call for assistance as Abra declares state of calamity

ABRA, Philippines — Just hours after the Abra provincial government declared a state of calamity and requested relief and other assistance, the Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church Of Christ) responded to help residents of the quake-stricken province.

On July 29, 2022, trucks bearing 10,000 bags containing rice, canned goods, medicine, and drinking water arrived after an almost 10-hour travel from a repacking area of the INC in Quezon City.

The relief packages were transferred to smaller vehicles for transport to different areas the next day.

On July 30, INC volunteers handed out the relief items to the calamity victims in the municipalities of Bangued, Peñarrubia, and Danglas.

The INC stressed that the outreach activity continues to the remote barangays (villages) where many of the 7.0 magnitude-quake victims reside.

The July 27 earthquake struck the mountainous province of Abra, triggering landslides and the collapse of structures affecting thousands.

The Iglesia Ni Cristo extends assistance to communities affected by calamities.

INC members in more than 160 countries and territories strive to help their fellowmen, adhering to God’s command to do “good to those who need it” (Prov. 3:27, Good News Translation).

For more about the Church and its activities, please visit www.iglesianicristo.net or https://incmedia.org/press-room/

(Courtesy INC Public Information Office)