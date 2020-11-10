Watch: Raging river in Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte as heavy rains start

(Eagle News) — This video sent by Eagle News Service correspondent Dhred Cimatu from Ilocos Norte shows a raging river in Bgy. Saguigui Pagudpud town in the province as heavy rains started to pour Tuesday morning, Nov. 10, 2020, as storm Ulysses threatens the country.

Strong rains started to be felt this morning in the northern part of Ilocos Norte causing landslides in certain areas, particularly in barangays Bulalo, Caunayan, Balaoi at Pansian, all in Pagudpud. The Department of Public Works and Highway have started clearing operations in the area.

PAGASA said in its 11 a.m. bulleting that in the next 24 hours, rough to very rough seas (2.5 to 5.0 m) will be experienced over the entire seaboards of Northern Luzon and the seaboards of Kalayaan Islands due to the surge of the Northeast Monsoon.

The tail-end of a cold front (shear line) will also bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, and Apayao.

As of 10 a.m. today, the center of Tropical Storm “ULYSSES” was estimated based on all available data at 475 km East of Virac, Catanduanes (13.4 °N, 128.6 °E )

