WATCH: Interview with Sen. Tolentino on ICC probe on Pres. Duterte, and on calls for BARMM polls postponement

Balitalakayan interviews Sen. Francis Tolentino on the issue of “war on drugs” which the former International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor Fatou Bensouda tried to revive before her term ended at the ICC on June 15, 2021.

Tolentino revealed that Bensouda herself is being investigated by the United States State Department, and that even her US visa has been cancelled by the US State department.

The senator questioned Bensouda’s timing in pressing the full investigation of Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte on the alleged “crimes against humanity”, since she requested this on June 14, the day before her scheduled retirement.

Tolentino also tackled the Bangsamoro issue, particularly on the postponement of the first regular elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) in 2022 to 2025.

Click the link for the full interview: Interview with Sen. Francis Tolentino – Balitalakayan – June 17, 2021

(Eagle News Service)