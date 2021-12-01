Historian and political analyst says Marcos to benefit from Bong Go’s withdrawal, unless Pres. Duterte supports another bet

(Eagle News) — Presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., will largely benefit from the withdrawal of Senator Christopher “Bong” Go from the 2022 presidential elections, according to historian and political analyst Prof. Van Ybiernas.

In an interview with the NET25 program, Balitalakayan, on Tuesday, Nov. 30, Ybiernas analyzed Go’s withdrawal from next year’s elections and discussed its effect on the political scene.

“Kung hindi na kasama sa karera si Senator Go, wala nang reason si President Duterte to attack si Senator Marcos. For that reason alone, mag-be-benefit si Senator Marcos,” Ybiernas said.

“Undeniably si Senator Marcos, nagkaroon ng matinding push yung kanyang candidacy, unless President Duterte decides to throw his support to another candidate,” he said.

-PRRD support still crucial-

Ybiernas said that at this point, it is difficult to measure how big is the voter base for Senator Go since he was just a late entrant into the presidential race.

“Hindi pa talaga nag-ki-crysytallize yung numbers ni Senador Go,” he said.

Ybiernas said that it is obvious that Go’s supporters are the same supporters of President Duterte who is backing him up.

“Hindi pa natin alam kung gaano karami yun,” he said.

But Ybiernas said that it is obvious that President Duterte’s support is a crucial one for any presidential candidate.

(Eagle News Service)

(Click the link to watch the Balitalakayan interview of BALITALAKAYAN on Nov. 30, 2021 with Prof. Ybiernas)