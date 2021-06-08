WATCH: Interview with Sen. Gatchalian on rotational brownouts, situation of private schools: Balitalakayan – June 7, 2021

Balitalakayan interviews Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, chair of the Senate Committee on Energy, and the Committee on Basic Education, regarding the country’s energy situation and the state of education amid the pandemic on Monday, June 7, 2021.

Gatchalian said the Senate will also hold hearings on Thursday, June 7 regarding the recent rotational brownouts in the country where Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi and Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) chair Agnes Devanadera will be invited to shed light on the country’s energy situation.

The senator said that they will try to find solutions to this persistent problem on brownouts in the country. He also stressed the importance of having enough power supply so that there will be no brownouts during the May elections next year.

Regarding the plan to increase the taxes on private schools by the Bureau of Internal Revenue, Gatchalian said that the BIR misunderstood the goal of the Senate in passing the CREATE law.

He said that the private schools should not be burdered further by more taxes especially amid the pandemic.

“Ang gusto ng Senado ay pababain, hindi pataasin (What the Senate wants is to lower, not increase (taxes on schools),” he said during the interview.

The BIR Revenue Regulation 5-2021 imposes a 25-percent corporate income tax on private schools.

(Eagle News Service)