WATCH: Interview with PHL vaccine expert panel head Dr. Gloriani on Delta variant – Balitalakayan

(Eagle News) — The Eagle News Service program, Balitalakayan, interviews on Monday, June 28, Dr. Nina Gloriani, head of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) vaccine development expert panel regarding the highly infectious Delta COVID-19 variant, and the current vaccine trials in the country.

Dr. Gloriani also talked about the booster shots being developed to support the two doses of COVID-19 vaccines to better address emerging COVID-19 variants.

Balitalakayan anchored by veteran broadcast journalist Rowena “Weng” Dela Fuente-Deimoy airs from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., Monday to Friday at NET25 and Radyo Agila DZEC

(Eagle News Service)