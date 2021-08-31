WATCH: Interview with PDP-Laban Sec. Gen Atty. Melvin Matibag – Balitalakayan

(Eagle News) — In this interview by Balitalakayan, the ruling PDP-Laban party secretary general Atty. Melvin Matibag explains that the PDP Laban party does not recognize the moves of Senators Manny Pacquiao and Aqulino Pimentel III to oust the party chair, President Rodrigo Duterte.

He says that Pacquiao and Pimentel’s faction also does not have the numbers to say that they represent the real PDP-Laban party, and that the two senators and their allies only act based on their personal interests.

(Eagle News Service)