WATCH: Interview with OWWA Admin Cacdac on OFWs affected by Delta variant restrictions, COVID pandemic

Balitalakayan interviews Overseas Workers’ Welfare Administration (OWWA) chief Hans Leo Cacdac regarding overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who have been affected by the travel restrictions to control the entry of travelers coming from countries with high Delta variant cases.

In an interview on June 28, Cacdac said that there are around 2,000 to 2,500 OFWs who have been stranded or affected by the travel restrictions concerning the Delta variant.

He said that there are also mass repatriation flights that are government sponsored — one this end of the month, and two in July — to help the affected OFWs.

He said other government agencies can also sponsor the flights.

Cacdac also said that more than 593,000 OFWs have been repatriated to the country because of the pandemic as of May.

He said of this number, 520,000 have already been given P10,000 each in financial assistance.

The national government has already approved the allocation of an additional of P5.2 billion to address OFW concerns.

Cacdac said that there are 3,000 to 4,000 OFWs who are expected to be repatriated by June 30.

(Eagle News Service)