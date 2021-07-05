WATCH: Interview with NDRRMC spokesperson regarding evacuation procedures in Taal

(Eagle News) — Balitalakayan interviews National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) spokesperson Mark Timbal on Monday, July 5, regarding the evacuation of Taal residents living in high-risk areas around the restive Taal volcano.

Timbal said that at least 5,583 individuals, mostly from the barangays of Laurel and Agoncillo, have been evacuated as of Monday. There are 22 evacuation centers set up to house the evacuees.

At least 3,670 are in evacuation centers, while the rest are staying with their other kin in places outside of the danger areas.

Watch the link above or this link for the full interview: Interview with Mark Timbal, NDRRMC spokesperson regading evacuation procedures due to Taal unrest



(Eagle News Service)