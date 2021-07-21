WATCH: Interview with Marikina Mayor Teodoro on importance of contact tracing, granular lockdowns amid Delta variant entry

(Eagle News) — Balitalakayan interviews Marikina Mayor Marcelino “Marcy” Teodoro who explains the importance of intensified contact tracing, granular lockdowns and vaccination of the population amid the entry of the highly infectious and dangerous Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus.

Mayor Teodoro also notes the importance of intensified biosurveillance in local governments, where clustering of cases are monitored and the samples submitted to the Philippine Genome Center (PGC) which would analyze and detect the presence of variants in COVID-19 cases.

For the full interview, click the video above, or this link: Interview with Mayor Marcy Teodoro, Marikina | Balitalakayan