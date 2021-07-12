WATCH: Interview with Filipino Nurses United on proposal to remove licensure exams for nurses

(Eagle News) — Balitalakayan interviews the Secretary-General Filipino Nurses United (FNU), Ms. Jocelyn Andamo, who said that removing professional board or licensure exams for nurses at this time was not a good idea.

Andamo also expressed concern on the suggestion of Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III to do away with board exams, including for the health profession, saying this could even be dangerous since the nursing and medical professions deal with lives.

The quality and standard of education for nursing profession still need to be further reviewed and regulated, she said.

“Sa amin po kasi sa FNU, hangga’t di pa effectively nare-regulate ang kalidad at standard ng nursing education, di po ito magandang gawin sa kasalukuyan. Sa tingin natin, di pa puedeng gawin,” Andamo said in the interview.

Watch the full interview above or in this link: Interview with Jocelyn Andamo Sec-Gen., Filipino Nurses United – Balitalakayan