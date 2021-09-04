WATCH: Interview with FDA director Usec Eric Domingo on EUA amendment for Moderna for 12 to 17 years old

(Eagle News) — Balitalakayan interviews Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Undersecretary Eric Domingo who explains the amendments to the emergency use authority (EUA) for Moderna so these could be used for adolescents aged 12 to 17 years old.

Domingo also explains other issues related to vaccines, including the aim to achieve population protection or even herd immunity by year-end.

He also explains the importance of completing vaccination, and getting the full dose, as studies have shown that those who are fully vaccinated are protected from getting severe COVID amid the presence of the highly infectious Delta variant in the country.

