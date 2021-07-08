WATCH: Interview with FDA chief Domingo on vaccination of children, other issues – Balitalakayan

The Eagle News Service program “Balitalakayan” interviews Food and Drug Administration Director General Undersecretary Eric Domingo on the various issues surrounding vaccines which have already been given emergency use authorization, including the application of Sinovac to extend its EUA so the vaccine could also be administered to children aged 3 to 17 years old.

Balitalakayan, anchored by Weng dela Fuente, airs Monday to Friday, from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. on NET25 and Radyo Agila DZEC.

(Eagle News Service)