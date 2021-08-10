WATCH: Interview with Dr. Ted Herbosa, NTF special adviser on COVID projections under ECQ

(Eagle News) — Balitalakayan interviews Dr. Ted Herbosa, special adviser of the National Task Force against COVID-19, explains the projections of COVID-19 cases under an Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) in Metro Manila.

Dr. Herbosa explains that the effects of the community quarantine restrictions would still be felt in the following weeks.

He said that the three weeks of restrictions – including the General Community Quarantine with heightened and additional restrictions and the two weeks of ECQ — would be felt in the next few weeks.

As of now, the COVID-19 wards of some hospitals in Metro Manila have already reported full capacity.

Herbosa said that they would still wait and assess the situation so they could make a recommendation whether to extend the ECQ after Aug. 20, or not.

Click the video above or this link for the full interview: Interview with Dr Ted Herbosa, NTF special adviser, on COVID projections under ECQ (Aug. 10, 2021)

“Balitalakayan” is a NET-25-Radyo Agila program that can also be watched thru livestream (FB and YT). It airs every 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. from Monday to Friday. It is anchored by veteran broadcast journalist Weng Dela Fuente

(Eagle News Service)