WATCH: Interview with Dr. Maricar Limpin, president of PHL College of Phyicians, on breakthrough infections

(Eagle News) — The NET25-Radyo Agila program “Balitalakayan” interviews Dr. Maricar Limpin, president of the Philippine College of Physicians on Aug. 26, 2021.

Dr. Limpin talks explains what “breakthrough infections” are, aside from the hospital acquired infections amid the pandemic.

She also talks about the condition of health care workers amid the pandemic, and appealed to the Philhealth to give the allowances and other benefits due to health workers and hospitals.

Balitalakayan, one of the programs of Eagle Broadcasting Corporation’s Eagle News Service, airs Mondays to Fridays, from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

(Eagle News Service)