WATCH: Interview with Dr. Guido David of OCTA Research on COVID-19 projections in PHL

(Eagle News) — Dr. Guido David, OCTA Research fellow, explains how the effects of the current Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) in Metro Manila will still be felt after about a month.

In this interview with the NET25-Radyo Agila program “Balitalakayan” on Aug. 16, David said that based from previous lockdown measures, the effects of the restrictions in the community under an ECQ would be felt after around three to four weeks.

He also explains how the Delta variant has increased the reprduction number in COVID-19 cases in the country, and in Metro Manila specially which now has a 1.9 COVID-19 reproduction number compared to the 1.2 number on July 23.

David also explains that the Delta variant is now increasingly becoming the more dominant variant in the country, and that the Lambda variant, while not yet a variant of concern, is still a variant of interest that is being observed. The Delta variant, however, is the biggest threat right now, he said.

For the full interview, click the link: Interview with OCTA researh fellow Dr. Guido David, Aug. 16, 2021