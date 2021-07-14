WATCH: Interview with DENR Usec. Antiporda on alleged dumping of human waste in the West PHL Sea

Balitalakayan interviews Environment Undersecretary Benny Antiporda on the alleged dumping of human waste in the West Philippine Sea by China. Antiporda said the DENR will investigate the issue, and has already coordinated with the Department of National Defense. He said that they are yet to validate the matter, and pointed some inconsistencies regarding the report.

Watch the full interview by clicking the video above, or clicking this link: Interview with Usec. Benny Antiporda, DENR, on reported dumping of human waste in the West PHL Sea

