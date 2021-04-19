WATCH: Interview with Catanduanes Gov. Cua gives update on “Bising”; only continuous rains felt

Typhoon slows down resulting in more heavy rains, strong waves, preemptive evacuations done

(Eagle News) — Catanduanes Gov. Joseph Cua said the province has been feeling continuous rains as typhoon “Bising” slowed down on its tracks.

Gov. Cua, in an interview with Eagle News Service’s “Balitalakayan” aired over NET25, said they have not felt strong winds but heavy rains and strong waves.

“Walang masyadong hangin, pero continuous raining at lakas ng dagat, ang naramdaman namin,” the governor said in the interview.

“Ang bagyong Bising bumagal kasi. Ang forecast, ang bagyong Bising, midnight dapat nasa tip of Catanduanes na, pero ngayong umaga, nagulat na lang kami doon sa latest report ng PAGASA, nasa tapat pa rin ng Catanduanes. Tatlong bayan ang apektado nito, bumagal nang bumagal ang pagtaas ng bagyong Bising,” he said.

Cua said they have done pre-emptive evacuations Saturday in preparation for typhoon Bising.

“Hindi kami tinamaan ng malakas na hangin. Hopefully, huwag na siyang tumama pa,” he added.

(Eagle News Service)