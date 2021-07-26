Interviews, National

WATCH: Interview with Astro del Castillo: assessment on Dutertenomics

Posted by DCY on

 

Financial analyst Astro Del Castillo gives his analysis of the so-called “Dutertenomics” in this interview during the Eagle News Service program “Balitalakayan” on July 26, 2021 aired on NET25.

Join Eagle News on Telegram

He gives a positive review of the economic policies of President Rodrigo Duterte, saying that there were many reform measures beneficial to the health and socio-economic reform of the country that were passed under his government.  The massive infrastructure campaign under the “Build, Build, Build” program also boosted the economy and would have a lasting impact.

But the COVID-19 pandemic dampened the country’s economic growth, as with the rest of the global economy, he said.

Related Posts