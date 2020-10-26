Watch: Fury of typhoon Quinta as it hit Sorsogon

(Eagle News) — In this video by Eagle News Service correspondent Joey Jardin, the fury of typhoon Quinta, with gusts of up to 180 kilometers per hour, can be seen as it battered Sorsogon on Sunday. At that time, Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal no. 3 is hoisted over the area.

As of Monday, Oct. 26, Quinta is passing through Oriental Mindoro. It is forecast to remain at typhoon category throughout its passage over Mindoro Island. After emerging over the West Philippine Sea, this typhoon is forecast to re-intensify. It may reach its peak intensity within 24 to 48 hours, according to the country’s weather bureau, PAGASA.

(Eagle News Service)