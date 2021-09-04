WATCH: Full interview of Sa Ganang Mamayan with ex-Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr

Eagle Broadcasting Corporation’s NET25-Radyo Agila program “Sa Ganang Mamamayan” interviews former Senator and vice-presidential candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. He discusses many issues including his plans for the 2022 elections.

He also questions the Department of Agriculture’s plans to import fish saying that there could be other ways to strengthen the fishing industry to ensure ample supply of fish even during crisis situations.

In the interview, he also explains his views on COVID vaccination and granular lockdowns. He said he favors giving permission to those already fully vaccinated to go to work, and giving additional support to essential workers.

He also backs giving additional support to health and medical frontliners amid the pandemic.

(Eagle News Service)