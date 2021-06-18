Watch: Balitalakayan interview with Dean Amado Valdez on jurisdiction of ICC to probe PH

(Eagle News) — Balitalakayan interviews Dean Amado Valdez on the request for a full investigation of the former prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Fatou Bensouda on the alleged “crimes against humanity” on the war on drugs campaign of the Duterte administration.

In the interview on Friday, June 18, 2021, Valdez said that the ICC has no jurisdiction to investigate President Rodrigo Duterte since the Philippines officially withdrew from the ICC in March 2019.

The former University of the East (UE) College of Law dean also pointed out that the attempt to push the probe by the former ICC prosecutor was “perhaps politically motivated.”

Valdez also observed that Bensouda merely relied on news reports and what the prosecutor called “publicly available documents.” There is also a functioning judicial system in the Philippines which is able to handle any complaints of abuse in government, including in the war on drugs.

He said that there are some “unpatriotic segments” in the country which are pushing this probe against the Philippine president.

Balitalakayan in an Eagle News Service program which airs on NET25 and is also simulcast on Radyo Agila DZEC from Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

For the full interview, click the picture link above, or click this link: Interview with Dean Amado Valdez – Balitalakayan (June 17, 2021)

(Eagle News Service)