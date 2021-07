Watch the news and other features in Pampanga as reported in the dialect, in this online edition of Agila Pilipinas Kapampangan edition.

Some of the news in this episode:

– Vaccination rollout for senior citizens in Porac, Pampanga;

– Rising prices of some basic commodities caused by rainy season;

– P684-M allotted for infrastructure development of Angeles City; and

– A “Korean town” in Angeles City, Pampanga

(Eagle News Service)