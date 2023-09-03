WalangPasok: Class cancellations on Monday, Sept. 4

(Eagle News)–Classes on Monday, Sept. 4, were canceled in some areas due to the rains caused by “Hanna” and the enhanced southwest monsoon.
The following are covered by the cancellation:
- Alaminos, Pangasinan – preschool to senior high school, public and private schools
- Angeles City – all levels, public and private schools
- Atok, Benguet – pre-school to senior high school, public and private schools
- Baguio City – preschool to elementary, public and private schools
- Calasiao, Pangasinan – all levels, public and private schools
- Dagupan City – all levels
- Infanta, Pangasinan – all levels, public and private schools
- Lingayen, Pangasinan – all levels, public and private; work also suspended in government offices
- Mangaldan, Pangasinan – all levels, public and private schools
The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said several areas in Luzon remain under Signal No. 1.