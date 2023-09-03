#WalangPasok: Class cancellations on Monday, Sept. 4

(Eagle News)–Classes on Monday, Sept. 4, were canceled in some areas due to the rains caused by “Hanna” and the enhanced southwest monsoon.

The following are covered by the cancellation:

  • Alaminos, Pangasinan – preschool to senior high school, public and private schools
  • Angeles City – all levels, public and private schools
  • Atok, Benguet – pre-school to senior high school, public and private schools
  • Baguio City – preschool to elementary, public and private schools
  • Calasiao, Pangasinan – all levels, public and private schools
  • Dagupan City – all levels
  • Infanta, Pangasinan – all levels, public and private schools
  • Lingayen, Pangasinan – all levels, public and private; work also suspended in government offices
  • Mangaldan, Pangasinan – all levels, public and private schools

The Philippine  Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said several areas in Luzon remain under Signal No. 1.