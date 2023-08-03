WalangPasok: Class cancellations for Thursday, Aug. 3

(Eagle News)–Classes on Thursday, August 3, were suspended in some areas due to the recent heavy rains brought about by the southwest monsoon enhanced by “Falcon.”

The suspension applies to the following areas:

Baguio City – pre-school to high school, public and private

Caloocan – all levels, public and private

Malabon City – all levels, public and private

Manila – all levels, public and private

Navotas – all levels, public and private

In its recent update, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the southwest monsoon is still affecting Luzon and Visayas.