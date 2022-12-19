WalangPasok: Albay gov’t suspends classes due to inclement weather

Work in some offices also suspended

(Eagle News) — The provincial government of Albay suspended classes and work on Monday, December 19.

Governor Edcel Greco Lagman said suspended due to “adverse effects of continuous rainfall and expected thunderstorms” are classes at all levels in both public and private schools.

Not all government offices are covered by the suspension of work, with “agencies whose functions are related to public safety, disaster risk reduction, health and related services” required to still report for duty.

Meanwhile, the suspension of work in private institutions is at the discretion of their respective heads, the advisory said.

Exempted from the suspension of work in private institutions, however, are banks, money transfer/remittance agencies, malls, groceries, delivery services, distributors of commodities/supplies and drug stores.