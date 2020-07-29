VP Robredo greets Iglesia Ni Cristo on its 106th anniversary

(Eagle News) — Vice-President Leni Robredo greeted the Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church Of Christ) on its 106th anniversary on Monday, July 27, 2020, and noted how the Church had helped the nation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Robredo cited how the Church had allowed the use of the Philippine Arena to serve as treatment and isolation center for COVID-19 patients.

She also noted how the Church members had continued worship services even inside their homes amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Robredo also noted the various help extended by the Church Of Christ to people affected by poverty and various calamities, including the COVID-19 crisis.

“Sa lahat ng inyong ginagawa, pinapatunayan ninyo na magkakarugtong ang diwa ng bawat isa, dahil dumadaloy sa atin ang pagmamahal ng Diyos. Instrumento ang bawat tao para makita ng iba ang kabutihan Niya,” she said.

(Eagle News Service)