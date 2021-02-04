Volcanic quakes, sulfur dioxide emission monitored at Mayon; alert level 1 stays

(Eagle News) — Two volcanic earthquakes were monitored at Mayon in 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said also monitored at the volcano, which remains on alert level 1, was sulfur dioxide emission.

It said sulfur dioxide emission was last measured at an average of 634 tons on January 27.

PHIVOLCS said that while no magmatic eruption was imminent, at alert level 1, the volcano was at “an abnormal condition.”

As such, it reiterated the ban on the entry into the 6-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone due to the “perennial life-threatening dangers of rockfalls, landslides/avalanches at the middle to upper slope, sudden ash puffs and steam-driven or phreatic eruptions from the summit.”

Active stream and river channels and those identified as “perennially lahar-prone” areas on all sectors of the volcano should also be avoided.

“(Department of Science and Technology)-PHIVOLCS maintains its close monitoring of Mayon Volcano and any new development will be communicated to all concerned stakeholders,” PHIVOLCS said.