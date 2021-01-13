Volcanic quake, steam and sulfur dioxide emissions monitored at Kanlaon; alert level 1 stays

(Eagle News) — One volcanic earthquake was monitored at Kanlaon in 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said also monitored at the volcano, which remains on alert level 1, were steam and sulfur dioxide emissions.

PHIVOLCS said the emission of white steam-laden plumes was moderate, and rose 200 meters before drifting northwest.

Sulfur dioxide emission was measured at an average of 562 tons on January 5.

PHIVOLCS said a slight inflation of the lower and middle slopes since June 2020, a pronounced inflation of the western middle slopes this November and inflation on the lower to middle slopes that began late June 2020 “may indicate hydrothermal or magmatic processes occurring deep beneath the edifice.”

While the volcano remains on alert level 1, PHIVOLCS said “it is at an abnormal condition and has entered a period of unrest.”

The local government units and the public were advised against entering the 4-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ).

Civil aviation authorities were also told to advise pilots against flying close to the volcano’s summit.

“DOST-PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Kanlaon Volcano’s activity and any new development will be relayed to all concerned,” PHIVOLCS said.