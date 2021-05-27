Vessel turned away in Zamboanga City; PCG says passengers from Sulu had no COVID-19 RT-PCR negative test results, bribed to cross borders

(Eagle News) — Nine people who had just arrived in Zamboanga City were turned away and were instructed to return to Jolo, Sulu after authorities discovered they had bribed people to cross borders, the Philippine Coast Guard said.

According to the PCG, instead of presenting RT PCR tests that yielded negative results as required on May 26, the nine people, with ages ranging from 20 to 63, paid P2,000 each to the oiler of MV ASIAN STAR II for their transport to Zamboanga City.

The city is under a modified enhanced community quarantine.

The PCG said the City Tourism Office informed the nine passengers they were in violation of Executive Order No. BC-656-2021 dated May 5, which declared the community quarantine over the city.

They were also reminded about the possible harmful effects of their violation, noting the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the PCG said.

According to the PCG, the passengers were told to return to Jolo, Sulu at their own expense on board the same passenger vessel.

Earlier, the Department of Transportation warned transport operators against using their vehicles to transport individuals illegally across borders for a fee.

Transportation Secretary Art Tugade has ordered authorities to step up their operations against such operators.