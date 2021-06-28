Vaccine expert says best protection vs Delta variant is still full vaccination, observance of health protocols

Dr. Gloriani explains even with lowered efficacy of COVID vaccines vs Delta variant, it’s still best to complete 2-dose requirement

(Eagle News) — The head of the Philippine vaccine expert panel, Dr. Nina Gloriani explained how the highly infectious Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus is dangerous, as it could not only infect more people, but also could evade immunity even when a person has been vaccinated.

But Dr. Gloriani stressed that it is still important for all Filipinos to get fully vaccinated, as this could still offer some protection from the Delta variant. This is better than no protection at all.

The important thing is for people to be fully vaccinated and at the same time still observe minimum health protocols.

“Ang pag-iwas po dito sa virus o sa variant ay pare-pareho lang, yung minimum public health standards. Stop natin yung transmission talaga. Kahit anong gawin nating bakuna kung meron at merong lilipat na virus sa ibang tao at mag-co-congregate pa rin tayo ay wala pong mangyayari,” Dr. Gloriani explained in an interview with the Eagle News Service program Balitalakayan aired on NET25 and heard also on Radyo Agila DZEC.

She said that it is important for those vaccinated to be complacent, and think that they should relax the observance of the minimum health standards.

-Complacency after vaccination drive in other countries led to new COVID surge-

This happened in other countries which have been hit by the Delta variant, where people relaxed and started congregating without wearing masks thinking that they are already immune from the COVID-19 virus.

“Anywhere in the world, yun ang nangyayari. Tumaas ang kaso nila, naging kampante sila. Nagkaroon ng mga gathering,” she said.

But this Delta variant that was first detected in India and was a result of double mutation because of people who ignored physical distancing and wearing of masks, is very dangerous due to its lineages that escape immunity, Dr. Gloriani said.

“Dahil sa mutations nga niya, yung virus ay mas madaling makakapit doon sa ating .. receptor.. at siya yung mag-uumpisa ng infection. Bukod doon yung higher transmissibility niya,” she said during the Balitalakayan interview.

If the efficacy of vaccines against the original COVID-19 variant is at 90 percent, for the Alpha variant it is reduced to around 80 percent. But for the Delta variant, the effectivity of current vaccines against this variant is reduced further to around 40 percent, she said.

The key here is to strictly observe minimum health protocols — such as wearing of face masks and face shields, physical distancing, avoiding large crowds, frequent handwashing and sanitizing, and ensuring that indoor areas are well-ventilated.

“Kailangan unahan natin sila,” Dr. Gloriani explained. “Kailangan, maka-dalawa at least ng primary immunization, at masusugpo naman natin ito.”

She called on the public to get vaccinated, and to get the complete dose — meaning the first and second dose of the vacines — to get better protection.

If more people are vaccinated, and they follow minimim health standards, there will be less transmission and there will be no more virus mutations, she noted.

Eventually, the virus will die out, she said.

(Eagle News Service)